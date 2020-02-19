Celebrating Black History: Daniel Simmons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Simmons was a businessman with a penchant to help his people.

At the age of 17 with only  20 cents in his pockets, Simmons would walk from Allendale, SC to Savannah.

He would later go on to own the Savannah Mattress Factory Company. 

At a National Negro Business League meeting Simmons advocated and advanced social, political, and economic independence for African Americans. 

Engineer and Businessman Thomas “TJ” Hopkins followed in the footsteps of Simmons.

