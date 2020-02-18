Celebrating Black History: ‘Bound for the Promised Land’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bound for the Promised Land was a poem distributed in 1917 in Savannah.

The poem was connected to the Black Migration.

The City of Savannah had 5 African Americans arrested for passing out copies of the piece promoting economic freedom and opportunity.

James Chisholm and A. P. Walker were two of the 5 working for equality.

From Savannah’s stormy banks, I go I’ll bid the South goodbye; No longer shall they treat me so, And knock me in the eye; The Northern states is where I’m Bound.



