Celebrating Black History: Beth Eden Baptist Church

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Journeys has our Black History Moment for Feb. 16.

Beth Eden Baptist Church is located on Gordon Street and was formed in 1889. However, the origins of the church go back to the Savannah River in the 1770’s.

Beth Eden Baptist Church is a direct extension of the history of the Black Church in America. It is a place of transformation.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.