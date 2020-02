SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rev. Alan Mainor is a follower of the gospel.

He is looking out for the least of those in society and those who have been marginalized.

His consistent advocacy for unity and empowerment is commendable.

He is a philosophical son of Rev. James M. Simms.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.