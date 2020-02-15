A look back at the life of Savannah legend Lucius ‘Bo’ Levett

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are leaders, and there are legends. Lucius ‘Bo’ Levett was both.

Levett was a local coach and community leader who had a heart of gold and the will to make a difference. Cyrus Hunter and Reggie Tindal played little league sports for Levell and say he was like a father to them.

“Playing with Bo, good wasn’t good enough,” Tindal said. “You had to be the best. We took pride in what we did.”

Tindal and Hunter say they used to practice at a park in the Cloverdale community on Savannah’s west side. The park was a place that led to bigger opportunities.

“Right now, I’m coaching at Benedictine Military School,” Hunter said. “I had a non-profit youth program. I’ve helped kids stay out of trouble. [Levett] just inspired me to give back.”

Tindal was also inspired by Levett and says he uses lessons learned from him in his career. Tindal became the first African-American senior master craftsman at Gulfstream.

Levett was a force of nature for many reasons. He was 6’4″, but also extremely compassionate.

“He would stop everything and take the opportunity to talk to young people,” Horace Magwood, a colleague of Levett’s, said. “To make sure they understood. Hey, are you getting good grades? Are you doing well in school? The next time I see you, make sure you bring me a copy of your report card.”

Magwood credits Levett for much of his success, including being able to call playoff games at the Georgia Dome.

Levett’s daughter, Dr. Ann Levett, says she still marvels at her father’s accomplishments and how he made every person in the community feel like they were part of the family.

“I am definitely a ‘daddy’s girl’. I will say that to anyone,” Dr. Levett said. “You want that time, but we had to share him with other people, and I wasn’t always happy with that. As I got older, I recognized that many of the kids needed him more than I did. He lived with us and taught us lessons, and some of the kids didn’t have that.”

After his standout athletic career at Beach High School, Levett joined the Savannah Police Department in 1963 and founded an organization that would impact generations to come, the Policemen’s Athletic League of Savannah (PALS).

In 1985, Levett left the police department to travel the world as an equipment manager and referee with the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 1996, Levett was inducted into the A.E. Beach High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was recognized by the Georgia general Assembly for his career and impact on youth in 2015.

Levett died in 2018. He was 83 years old. His Hall of Fame citation reads, “His record and reputation show he succeeded in his dream of ‘building boys rather than repairing men’.”