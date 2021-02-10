3ID recognizes local African American service members

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – This Black History Month, the 3rd Infantry Division is recognizing local soldiers who play vital roles on the force.

African Americans make up about 19 percent of the U.S. Army, according to 3ID, and serve at every level of military leadership.

“They were not always given the respect and honor due to them, but they have left an indelible mark on history and on our society,” the division wrote. “We have never fought a war in which African Americans did not serve proudly.”

At Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, African Americans hold various positions, from chaplains to chemical specialists to command sergeants major.

