32nd annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off Friday. The three-week festival will be virtual this year.

“Reflect, Reform, Rejoice.” is this year’s theme.

Watch the festival’s main events as they are streamed on WSAV. Viewers can also watch live on the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s Facebook page.

The 2021 festival will be the 22nd produced by Savannah State University and the 32nd presented by the city of Savannah.

For all events and activities, admission is free and open to the public.

The festival runs from Feb. 5 through 21.

For more information, call 912-358-4309 or visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org.