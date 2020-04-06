Volunteers from ‘Masks 4 Heroes’ helping keep medical staff around the area safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – They are people with a special skill who just wanted to help.

That’s where “Masks 4 Heroes” started less than a month ago and already they are stitching their way into the hearts of hundreds of “humble heroes’ throughout our area.

More than 110 “sewing angels,” “supply angels” and “running angels” have been gathering supplies and creating protective masks for health care providers in the Lowcountry and Savannah.

It is an effort by volunteers who work 20, 30 even 50 hours a week, many sewing by hand because they want to make sure everyone who is caring for us stays safe.

“I’m dealing a lot with these humble heroes first hand so I see their appreciation,” said Christy Smith, Masks 4 Heroes organizer. “I’ve seen them be brought to tears over receiving this and seeing the community is helping them. So I feel like as a community this is our way of dealing with a crisis right now.”

“I have people reaching out to me that I don’t know, but they are coming to pick up a little baggy of masks and I can see on my ring doorbell that they are so happy to get these and have that protection,” said Kim Goddard, a Masks 4 Heroes “sewing angel.”

Masks 4 Heroes is a non-profit group that is in need of more supporters, supplies, and cash donations to buy equipment or material.

If you would like to help, volunteer or make a donation, visit here.