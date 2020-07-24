TV reporter reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks viewer who spotted symptom

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – A reporter with sister station WFLA in Tampa, Florida revealed Thursday that she has been diagnosed with cancer after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck.

“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor,” Victoria Price wrote in a statement. “I owe it to one of our wonderful WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.”

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.



Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.



I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

Price said her work covering the health issues of others amid the historic COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a new investigative role, had her working “full throttle.”

“We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind.”

That all changed last month when the viewer reached out to her, Price wrote. “She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too.”

Hi! I agree, not the easiest to see. It’s not super obvious unless you know what to look for. This screenshot shows it a bit better. I’m still learning but doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion. pic.twitter.com/NFeoRVcUdz — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 24, 2020

“‘8 on Your Side’ isn’t just a catchphrase at WFLA,” Price wrote. “It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Her doctor said the cancer is spreading, but not aggressively. On Monday, despite some COVID-related diagnostic delays, Price says she will undergo surgery to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of nearby lymph nodes.”

“I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger,” Price wrote.”She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”