Preventing ‘maskne’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) – While masks slow the spread of COVID-19, they also can cause acne, or a some have dubbed their breakouts, “maskne.”

Experts say there are a number of different factors that contribute to breakouts.

“It turns out the masks actually increase those factors, such as moisture with masks goes up, and that interferes with the normal microbiome of the skin,” says dermatologist Dr. Atif Ahmed.

Additionally, the friction of the mask can lead to acne, similar to an athlete wearing a chin strap.

There are also certain bacterias in the skin that cause blemishes.

“With the increased moisture, we’re seeing that bacteria actually gets a leg up and proliferates even further,” Dr. Ahmed says.

