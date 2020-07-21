Need to Know: The Coastal Health District offers immunizations & school screenings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) reminded the public Tuesday several vaccinations are required for school-aged children for the upcoming school year.

The CHD urges parents not to delay those immunizations and to stay up to date on vaccinations.

Several health departments in the coastal health district are taking appointments to help parents get their children the immunizations they need.

According to health officials, students entering school for the first time need vaccinations as well as Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade, and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12, must have one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.

The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12.

THe health departments in the Coastal Health District currently require appointments for services.

Scheduling patients in advance allows for social distancing in the waiting room.

Face coverings are also required for anyone over age 2.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling:

Most insurance plans are accepted, and vaccine can be supplied at no cost for those without insurance. For more information on childhood immunization schedules, go to gachd.org/immunizations.