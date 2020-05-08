Mystery illness striking children may be linked to COVID-19

(NBC News) – Doctors worldwide are puzzling over a mystery illness believed to be linked to COVID-19 that has infected dozens of children in the United States and Europe.

It’s an inflammatory syndrome that can lead to a life-threatening heart condition.

Dr. Deepika Thacker is treating three patients in Delaware.

“The first one did cause some confusion. By the time we had the second kid we were prepared. For the third kid now, we are developing guidelines and we’re all very involved,” she says.

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is marked by symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome including fever, rash, red eyes, upset stomach, and in rare cases, cardiac arrest.

The majority of U.S. cases are in New York.



Evidence so far shows most children recover with supportive care, but there’s been at least one death in the United Kingdom.

