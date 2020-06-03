Lowcountry agency starting new online support group for assault survivors

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – One Lowcountry agency is offering victims of domestic violence and sexual assault a new way to connect with other survivors and get help.

Hopeful Horizons has started an online chat support group for those survivors.

Experts say survivors can come together to inspire one another and build new relationships. Hopeful Horizons’ online support group offers a judgment-free, anonymous, and confidential environment for survivors to feel safe and empowered.

This will be a chat-style format where survivors can type questions and answers and read responses. You will not be identified by your real name and there will not be video.

Hopeful Horizons’ trained staff will facilitate group discussions on a weekly basis to ensure a safe environment for sharing. Topics will include reporting, navigating intimate relationships and coping mechanisms.



“We know a lot of survivors are uncomfortable with coming to a support group in person or uncomfortable with what someone might think if they know someone they know there,” explains Hopeful Horizons CEO Kristen Dubrowski. “So this is a really great opportunity to connect with people anonymously but still have that connection with folks that is so important to healing.”

To join, go to https://affiliate.rainn.org/helproom/hopefulhorizons.

Hopeful Horizons is partnering with the national network, RAINN, to bring this online chat support group to the Low Country.

Hopeful Horizons is a children’s advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis center that works to create safer communities by changing the culture of violence and offering a path to healing. The organization provides safety, hope, and healing to survivors through evidence-based practices, outreach, prevention, and education. Hopeful Horizons serves Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties. For more information on the mission and vision of Hopeful Horizons, visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.