Kemp extends Public Health State of Emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask prior to a bill signing at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta, Ga. (WSAV)— Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders Friday extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.

“The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” Kemp said. “As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders.”

“When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward,” he added.

Executive Order 07.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 PM on September 10, 2020.

“While government plays an important role in fighting this pandemic, the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat this virus,” Kemp said. “We continue to encourage fellow Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and follow public health guidance. Together, we will flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”

The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.

Executive Order 07.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there are six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities. The order runs through 11:59 PM on August 15, 2020.