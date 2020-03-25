Exercising In Isolation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As communities across the country grapple with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is focusing on feeding people in 21 counties.

Over one thousand cars lined up outside of the food bank's President Street location with the hope of getting a box of food to feed themselves and their families. The first-come-first-serve food distribution is one of many mobile drives, the local charity is hosting to help the people who are hurting right now.