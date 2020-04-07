Savannah Mayor Van Johnson extends shelter-at-home order, limits sanitation services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Savannah.

Johnson started the press conference by providing an update on the number of cases in our area. As of noon on Tuesday, there are 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Chatham County.

The mayor then stated that the City of Savannah is complying with Governor Brian Kemp’s recently issued executive shelter-in-place order, which supersedes all local orders, including the one previously issued for the City of Savannah by Johnson.

“To be clear, there is only one order in place at this time, and that is Governor Kemp’s order,” Johnson said. “And we will abide by his legal order.”

Johnson said that he has extended Savannah’s shelter-in-place order until midnight on May 1, in the event that Kemp’s order expires on April 13 as planned.

The mayor then announced that residential sanitation services are now limited to only garbage collection. Yard waste, recycling and bulk item pickup are suspended until further notice.

Citizens can still drop off the above items at Dean Forest Landfill or at the Bacon Park Transfer Station.

Johnson also addressed some confusion with the recent decision to allow one hour of free street parking in Savannah.

“We messed that one up,” Johnson said. “We did not communicate that one well.”

The mayor and City Manager Pat Monahan did not specifically say what went wrong with parking services this week, but said that all citations issued on Monday and Tuesday will be forgiven.

Moving forward, the first hour of street parking in Savannah is free, and Johnson said drivers will still need to use the parking meters or the Park Savannah app.

Monahan said the City’s parking fund is one of the most fragile funds right now and explained that completely free street parking will lead to citizens no longer using the parking garages. Johnson said more direction on parking services amid the coronavirus outbreak will be coming within the next few days.

Johnson also said that he has been receiving multiple inquiries and concerns about Gulfstream operations right now and said he has reached out to the company.

“We want to make sure that we are able to support them, and make sure that they are doing all they can to support our citizens that work there,” Johnson said.

The mayor once again encouraged Savannahians to stay home if possible and wear a face mask when out in public, per CDC guidelines. He said this weekend, he saw better social distancing practices than the weekend before, but said he still sees people not complying.

Johnson also reminded citizens to complete their 2020 census, saying that less than 40% of the City’s residents have been counted so far.

“It is important that Savannah is counted, and counted accurately,” Johnson said.

When asked about the financial state Savannah is in, Monahan said the City of Savannah is in a strong financial position overall, thanks to planning done by the City’s budget and financial offices before the pandemic. He said the City is “desperately trying to avoid” furloughs right now.

In addition to asking citizens to follow CDC guidelines and government orders, Johnson also asked Savannahians to do something kind for another person this week.

“I don’t have to tell Savannahians about how to be nice,” Johnson said. “Use this as a time to be a blessing to someone else this week.”

Johnson suggested calling a friend or family member or offering to pick-up something at the grocery store for an at-risk neighbor.

