SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council is set to meet Monday at 3 p.m. to review COVID-19 updates and discuss the local response.

The City says that beginning April 6, Mayor Van Johnson and Aldermen will meet every Monday at 3 p.m. and every first, third and fifth Thursday beginning April 16 until further notice. WSAV will bring you all of the meetings live.

