Veterans of Foreign Wars cook meals for hospital staff, first responders in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is showing its appreciation for those on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

The VFW provided over 150 meals for the staff at Liberty Regional Medical Center and Liberty County first responders on Friday. Veterans spent the day cooking chicken, mashed potatoes and greens to be delivered to the hospital.

Veterans say it was a fun, kind way to say ‘thank you.’

“A lot of the community supports the veterans, and it’s time for us to give back and show our support for them for the things they’ve done for us,” Edward Perez of VFW said.

Perez says living under a shelter in place order can be difficult for veterans who suffer from PTSD. He says this is just another battle and says we all have to get through this uncertain time together.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.