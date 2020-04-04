South Carolina families mourn from a distance amid coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Funerals are seeing big changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19, stay-at-home orders and social-distancing rules are dramatically altering the way families and communities mourn the passing of loved ones.

Many funeral homes have instituted rules that no more than nine people can attend services. Chairs at chapels are separated. There are no lines of mourners to hug widows or stand at coffins and pay last respects.

“It’s hard enough to lose a loved one, but then to have the traditions that usually bring comfort at a time like this seemingly not available, just kind of compounds the grief that families feel,” Justin Baxley of Thompson Funeral Homes in Lexington said.

Funeral homes make plans with families via video chat instead of face-to-face, and ask grieving families who attend services not to shake hands. Some funeral homes are offering livestreaming or other recordings to share with loved ones who can’t be there.

In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a tablet livestreams the funeral of J. Robert Coleman in Lexington, S.C. Following CDC guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak, Thompson Funeral Homes asked Coleman’s family to invite fewer than 10 people to his service. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this April 3, 2020, photo, Eric Coleman sits in front of his father’s casket during his funeral, in Lexington, S.C. J. Robert Coleman’s widow and three sons were spaced apart to follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a white rose is pinned to an empty chair during J. Robert Coleman’s funeral in Lexington, S.C. Thompson Funeral Homes added the flowers to represent the loved ones who couldn’t attend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, a large bottle of hand sanitizer is available for guests inside the chapel at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington, S.C. A sign asked people refrain from shaking hands at the funeral, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

