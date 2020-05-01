Savannah hotels see nearly 80 percent drop in occupancy during peak season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Tourism in Savannah should be peaking this time of year, instead hotels are seeing a drop in check-ins by more than 80 percent.



“We expect that full economic recovery is years away,” said Mike Owens, CEO and President of the Tourism Leadership Council.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Savannah’s tourism industry like a brick.

Owens said hotel rates are at an all time low and 91 percent of hospitality workers have filed for unemployment.

“It is a staggering number that no one could ever contemplate to see something so devastating to the economy, so quickly,” said Owens.

To put it in perspective Owens said after the great recession of 2008 it took nearly seven years for those hotel rates to recover.

“This particular economic issue is far greater than the great recession,” said Owens. “In-fact it’s beleived to be 10 times worse than the great recession and 9/11 combined.”

Owen said thankfully Savannah is in better shape than other cities thanks to our varied attractions.

Leonard Massey who manages Springhill Suites said a lot of guests are booking rooms for June and July.

He said they will consider capping the occupancy for safety reason if it hits 75 percent.

“Even in June we are not expecting to hit a 75 percent occupancy, but we will take whatever measures necessary to protect the public and our team members,” said Massey.

When it comes to Savannah’s economy as a whole Owens said we aren’t primarily dependent on tourism. Our military spending, manufacturing capabilities, and ports help mediate the impact.

“Making sure everybody is continuing to communicate and as this community does, as the tourism community does, and as the Savannah community always does,” said Owens. “We are helping take care of each other, that’s what we do.”

Owens said tourism leaders are working on a campaign called “Rediscover Savannah,” they’re hoping as the city reopens more visitors will start coming back.