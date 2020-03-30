Red Cross to hold emergency blood drive at Grand Lake Club at Southbridge Wednesday

An American Red Cross employee draws blood from a donor at a blood drive at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan […]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Grand Lake Club at Southbridge and the American Red Cross are holding an emergency blood drive on Wednesday in response to a blood shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood drive is by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Lake Clubhouse (815 Southbridge Road). To schedule an appointment, click here and enter sponsor code “grandlakeclub“.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, over 4,000 blood drives were cancelled across the country because of COVID-19, resulting in an unprecedented loss of 130,000 individual blood donations.

“Just because we’re facing a global pandemic does not mean that the need for ongoing, essential services stops,” Grand Lake Club General Manager Tara Sullivan said. “Blood drives are still and essential service and the Red Cross has checked that the drive meets all safety measures put in place by the City of Savannah and has also verified the drive’s safety with the CDC and FDA.”

The Red Cross is taking special safety precautions at the blood drive. All donors will be temperature screened and will be asked to sanitize their hands multiple times.

Red Cross staff will also be required to check their temperatures. Staff will change their gloves after each donor and will fully sanitize each bed between donors.

The Red Cross is asking anyone who has recently been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19 or who has traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea to postpone their blood donation for 28 days.

All donors will be given a phone number to contact the Red Cross if they develop symptoms of the coronavirus after donating blood.