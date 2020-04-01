Memorial Health helps healthcare professionals cope with COVID-19 stress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Working in the medical field can be stressful especially during a pandemic like COVID-19. Memorial Health is taking the extra step to make sure their staff is well taken care of during these difficult times.

“I’m hearing that they’re leaning on each other and they’re talking to one another,” Intensive Outpatient Manager at Memorial Health, Mary Jo Horton said.

The Memorial Health sign outside of their hospital says it all, ‘Heroes Work Here’ but oftentimes those heroes working on the frontlines are coping with their own stress in life while caring for others.

“Really my goal is just to see how they’re doing and make their day a little bit better,” Horton said.

Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health division is checking each nurse’s stress levels and is providing coping skills while workers face this silent enemy.

“These are people that are caring for our community and they are people who have families and have their own stress and worries,” Horton said.

“Healthcare workers are concerned about their own health and how that affects their family and the community at large,” ICU Director at Memorial Health, Karyn Clements said.

Clements said medical professionals have never dealt with anything quite like this before. Nurses are now pondering the unknowns that are yet to come.

“The way to deal with that anxiety is to really focus on the things that you can control at the moment,” Horton said.

“It’s different that it’s a lot of dawning and doffing with our PPE and I think for the first time the limited visitation for families is very much affecting how we practice,” Clements said.

So they’re asking for your help while they put their lives at risk every day they’re asking you to stay home.

“We give 110 percent every day that we come to work and that is very rewarding and we hope it makes a difference in the community and our patient’s lives,” Clements said.