Liberty Regional Medical Center receives funding for thermometers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the need for medical supplies increases nationwide a local community is helping to buy some much needed equipment.

“Anything we face like this it seems like everybody bands together,” Leah Poole with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce said.

Liberty County residents are doing their part to make sure health professionals have everything they need.

“They had a need for the digital thermometers the ones that scan from your forehead and they’re about $180 apiece,” Poole said.

Liberty Regional Medical Center was in need of 22 of them. Community members were unsure if they could meet that request but they came together to donate what they could and raised nearly $4,000 to purchase them all.

“The thermometers have been very hard to get and so being able to have these other devices has been a good relief for the organization,” CEO of Liberty Regional Medical Center, Tammy Mims said.

The shortage of protective gear such as masks, gloves, and gowns is a concern for the hospital as PPE coast-to-coast are becoming harder to get. Community members who have the supplies are now donating to those who need them most.

“And today we will get 3,500 masks that we will be able to use here at the hospital. So I think in the past people haven’t really thought of others but during this time people are thinking can there be a better use for this type of equipment,” Mims said.

Mims said a positive is they’re seeing fewer people at their hospital with COVID-19 concerns.

“This week we’ve seen more of a downturn of not as much traffic, not as many phone calls and I think people are really heeding the shelter in place better this week than we’ve probably seen in the past,” Mims said.

She said after a few weeks in people are more informed about what’s actually going on.

“It’s really helped us reevaluate how creative we’ve become. How can we keep our community moving forward and not worrying as much,” Poole said.

Only 12 Liberty County residents have tested positive for the virus so far.