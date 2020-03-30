Kemp, DCA launches new resources for Georgians to access high-speed internet during coronavirus

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) launched a new website to inform Georgians about ways to connect to high-speed internet amid the coronavirus oubreak on Wednesday.

“High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning, and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing,” Kemp said.

Kemp said there are various options for Georgians to connect to the internet right now. By visiting the new site, Georgians can find locations they can drive to to access WiFi in their area, along with other resources.

In Chatham County, the following places have free WiFi available to the public:

Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Avenue, Garden City)

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Savannah)

Oglethorpe Mall (7 Mall Annex, Savannah)

Port City Branch Library (3501 Houlihan Avenue, Savannah)

Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn Street, Savannah)

Tybee Island Memorial Park (405 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island)

West Broad Community Garden (1110 May Street, Savannah)

WW Law Community Center (909 East Bolton Street, Savannah)

To see a complete list of locations with free public WiFi in WSAV’s viewing area and the entire state, click here.

Though many of these public places are currently closed, the governor said many of them have WiFi services available from the parking lot. Kemp advised people to stay in their cars or practice social distancing when visiting public places for WiFi services.

Also on the new DCA website, Georgians can see how to sign up for low-cost internet services at home and for limited-time free services. Click here for more information.

Kemp also said many Georgia schools are offering free WiFi connection to their students in school parking lots. To find out more, Kemp says to contact your school system.

