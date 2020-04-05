Kemp adds 296 new hospital beds for COVID-19 patient surge, announces new task force committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced the addition of 296 hospital beds across the state in anticipation of a COVID-19 patient surge.

Kemp announced plans Saturday to deploy four temporary medical units for 88 beds to areas in need. Two Georgia healthcare facilities will be receiving the other 208 beds.

The governor says the state has committed roughly $72 million for these projects, including $12 million for more medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

The four temporary medical units will be located in Rome, Albany, Atlanta and one more location that will soon be determined based on community needs. The units will be deployed in mid-April.

Phoebe North Campus in Albany and HCA Eastside Medical Center in Snellville will both be receiving general beds and ICU beds. Both will begin getting beds within a week, Kemp said Saturday.

On Sunday, Kemp announced a new coronavirus task force committee, the Community Outreach Committee.

“To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”

Dr. Bernice A. King: CEO, The King Center – Co-Chair

CEO, The King Center – Co-Chair Leo Smith: President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC – Co-Chair

President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC – Co-Chair Santiago Marquez: President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Representative Calvin Smyre: Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives

Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives Leona Barr-Davenport: President and CEO, Atlanta Business League

President and CEO, Atlanta Business League Nancy Flake Johnson: President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Reverend Tim McDonald III: Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church – Moreland Avenue

Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church – Moreland Avenue Pastor Reggie Joiner: CEO and Founder, Orange

CEO and Founder, Orange Tres Hamilton: CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority

CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority Natalie Keng: Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC

Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC Jasmine Crowe: Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.

Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc. Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD: Internal Medicine/Geriatrics

Internal Medicine/Geriatrics Laura Mathis: Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission

Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission R odney D. Bullard: Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation

Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation Jacob Vallo: Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA

Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA Sunny Patel: Operations Manager, Office of the Governor

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus in Georgia, here.