FDA clears plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

(NBC News) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19.

The move comes as the national death toll approaches 180,000.

President Trump announced the authorization Sunday, calling it a major “therapeutic breakthrough.”

The announcement comes after the White House suggested the Food and Drug Administration has delayed approval of a vaccine and therapeutics.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been donating plasma as part of ongoing studies.

Doctors and researchers say there is data the treatment can aid in the recovery of some patients.

“There was a 35 percent approval in survival, which is a significant clinical benefit,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

Still, critics say its too soon to determine the treatment’s effectiveness, and that clinical trials must be done.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31laG3c