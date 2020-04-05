Effingham County resident dies from COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County resident has died from COVID-19, the Coastal Health District confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The patient was a 56-year-old male, and it is currently unknown if he had any underlying health conditions.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Effingham County and the sixth reported death in the Coastal Empire. Three residents of Chatham County, one resident of Bryan County and one resident of Toombs county have also died from COVID-19.

As of noon on Sunday, there were nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Effingham County. There are nearly 200 cases reported across the Coastal Empire.

Statewide, at least 211 people have died due to COVID-19 and 6,647 have tested positive for the coronavirus. WSAV has the latest Georgia updates, here.