CVS opens drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state is working with CVS Health to provide more testing to Georgians. Starting Monday, CVS will operate drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at a site on Georgia Tech’s campus.

The testing site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day at no charge to the public.

Kemp said increasing access to rapid testing is one of his top priorities right now.

“This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health’s support to stop the spread of the virus,” Kemp said.

Testing will take place at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s campus, where officials will be able to manage multiple lanes of cars at one time. Nurses practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic will be overseeing testing.

Kemp says the testing process will take approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results, and patients will need to pre-register for a same-day appointment. Registration includes a questionnaire to ensure patients meet testing criteria. CVS says testing will be limited to high-risk patients.

For safety reasons, all patients must be inside of a vehicle. No one will be allowed to walk through the drive-thru.

CVS drive-thru rapid testing is currently only available in Georgia and Rhode Island. Kemp did not say if the state and CVS are planning to expand this testing service to other areas in Georgia.

To learn more about test site locations, hours and registration requirements, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus in Georgia, here.