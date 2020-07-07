COVID-19: The back-to-school debate

(NBC News) – With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, school districts across the country are working to determine if and how students should return to traditional classrooms this fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has weighed in favor of reopening schools.

“There will be a lot of consequences for children not being able to go back to school that are even more detrimental than getting COVID themselves,” says Dr. Alice Kuo.

A recent study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health finds coronavirus causes mild illness in most kids, but the long term effects are not yet known and states are proceeding cautiously.

Some are releasing reopening guidelines that include requiring masks, socially distanced desks, staggered lunches and enhanced cleaning.

Still, there is no one-size-fits-all blueprint, and more parents are considering alternatives, including continued online learning.

