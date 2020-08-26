Coronavirus & kids: Increasing cases raise health risks

(NBC News) – As students in some states head back to in-person school a series of new reports show the number of COVID-19 cases in children and teens is climbing.



While it’s believed most kids will have mild forms of illness, some will face serious health complications.

The Centers for Disease Control says young people ages 17 and under account for more than seven percent of infections, while the American Academy of Pediatrics finds cases among children jumped 21 percent between August 6th and 20th.



“This tells us that children do get this disease,” says American Academy of Pediatrics president Dr. Sally Goza, “and the more we have community spread, the more children are going to get it.”



While young patients generally have mild illness some develop severe symptoms or complications, including Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or “MIS-C.”



According to the CDC there are now at least 540 known cases of the condition in 40 states.



“We know these kids are extremely sick,” says Dr. Guliz Erdem.

Dr. Erdem has treated confirmed and suspected cases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio.



“They tend to have severe abdominal pain, unable to function and really intense fevers, they may have breathing problems, rashes, redness to the eyes,” she says.



The rare and potentially deadly syndrome is triggered by exposure to COVID-19 and seems to disproportionately impact Black and Latino children.

