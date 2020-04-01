City of Beaufort closes Marina, Pigeon Point boat landings, public playgrounds

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort, in compliance with directives from Governor Henry McMaster, is closing boat landings and playgrounds.

Starting Wednesday, the boat landings at the Downtown Marina and at Pigeon Point are closed to the public. Commercial fisherman will still have access.

All playgrounds at city parks will also be closed.

The City says restrooms at Waterfront Park and Pigeon Point Park are still open and will be cleaned at least three times a day. Restrooms at Southside Park are closed. The dog park at Southside Park remains open, but no more than three people are allowed in at one time.

All citizens using the parks are asked to comply with social distancing practices and keep six feet away from anyone else.

The City of Beaufort is asking residents to report potential violations by calling 843-524-2777.

