Chatham Co. Health Dept. Vital Records office temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An employee at the Vital Records office of the Chatham County Health Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coastal Health District says the employee became symptomatic on Monday, March 30 and left work to self-isolate at home. Administrators were notified that the employee’s test was positive on Sunday evening.

Vital Records provides birth and death records and is housed in the Chatham County Health Department building at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. The Coastal Health District says a pane of glass separates clients from the Vital Records staff members, so close contact is unlikely.

“We believe the risk of exposure to clients is low,” Coastal Health District said in a statement Monday.

Recent visitors of the Vital Records office are advised to take the same precautions as all Chatham County residents: avoid unnecessary contact with people outside of the household, cover the nose and mouth when in public places, and call a physician if symptoms develop.

The Coastal Health district says all employees of the health department who may have been exposed have been notified. All employees of the Vital Records office will self-quarantine, and the Vital Records office will be closed until at least April 14.

