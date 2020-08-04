Battling ‘Pandemic Fatigue’

(NBC News) – Months into the pandemic, many of the people who have avoided COVID-19 are sick and tired of the new living conditions imposed by the virus.

Social lives are on hold and homes are now work places, for those fortunate enough have work.

And while most Americans accept mask mandates, not everyone does.

Adding to the anxiety, the end is not near.

That stress has a name: “COVID fatigue.”

Experts say exercise, talking about feelings and frustrations, and a little perspective can ease some of the stress.

“It’s a pandemic,” says executive coach Dr. Wayne Pernell. “No one woke up this morning and said ‘We are going to mess with your life’ specifically.”

