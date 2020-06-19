6 Georgia Southern students test positive for COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Six college students recently tested positive for COVID-19, Georgia Southern University officials confirmed Thursday.

“Georgia Southern follows Georgia Department of Public Health guidance to ensure the health and safety of our community,” a spokesperson for the university said.

Georgia Southern did not release any additional information on the students’ cases.

The university plans to resume “face-to-face” instruction in the fall. Staff members are returning to their offices now and plans are being made for faculty to return on August 1.

“The COVID-19 situation is fluid, and guidance will very likely change over time, even after plans are prepared and adopted,” a statement on Georgia Southern’s website says. “Our goals are to protect the health of employees, help ensure the well-being of the community and carefully and deliberately prepare for the fall semester.”

The university has campuses in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville. Here are the latest COVID-19 reports for the counties the campuses are located: