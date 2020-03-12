Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
St. Patrick’s Day
Your Local Election HQ
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
Vaping Unveiled
National News
Washington
Health News
Coronavirus
Education
Entertainment News
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Beaufort High employee’s COVID-19 test comes back negative
Video
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus
New ‘Southern Fried’ food tour represents Savannah’s history
Video
University System of Georgia suspends classes for two weeks, including GS and Savannah State
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
WSAV NOW Weather
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
Download the free WSAV Weather app
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Coastal Health District experts address Coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
Drive-by shooting on Hilton Head Island has neighbor concerned, angry
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV.com NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV.com NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Tournament
Japan 2020
Friday Night Blitz
National Signing Day
Blitz Border Bowl
Pro Football Challenge
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus
Top Stories
RBC Heritage to proceed as planned, Savannah Golf Championship to play without spectators
Sun Belt among conferences to scrap tournaments
Players Championship to carry on without spectators
Video
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled in Nashville amid coronavirus outbreak
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Remarkable Women
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
University System of Georgia suspends classes for two weeks, including GS and Savannah State
Trending Stories
Following Georgia’s first coronavirus death, Gov. Kemp calls on schools to close temporarily
Video
Health officials say COVID-19 test results for Candler Hospital patient come back negative
Video
University System of Georgia suspends classes for two weeks, including GS and Savannah State
Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Kemp addresses Georgia COVID-19 cases, school closures, possible isolation area
Video