Alzheimer’s Association to offer online support groups for Georgia caregivers, individuals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alzheimer’s Association announced they will offer online support groups across Georgia for caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease.

The Association says the online move will include offering support groups virtually led by experienced support group facilitators via conference lines.

The change is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Davidson, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter says many people rely on the association’s programs and service.

“Having a good support network like a support group helps those caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia to feel socially connected and get the encouragement to move on through their own personal journey,” said Davidson.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter says they plan to continue to offer free virtual education programs in May.

To register for a support group or education program, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf.