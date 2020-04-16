5 things everyone should know about COVID-19

ATLANTA (CNN) – From face coverings to infection rates, a lot of pandemic information is being put out there right now.

Doctors from Yale School of Medicine say there are five things to know.

First, information about the novel coronavirus is evolving.

There’s still much more that needs to be learned, including more about how it spreads.

It’s currently thought to go mainly from person to person from droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Even if a person is not showing symptoms, they still might be able to spread the virus.

Second, experts are working to reduce infections.

Vaccine trials are currently underway but it could take a year or more for one to be deemed safe and effective.

Third, if you have symptoms like a cough, fever, or shortness of breath call your medical provider.

Seek emergency help if you have symptoms like difficulty breathing, or chest pain.

Fourth, protect yourself. Wash hands, clean surfaces, don’t touch your face and stay at home.

Finally, precautions are critical, trust reputable health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Follow their recommendations to slow the spread.

Doctors say different parts of the country can be in different phases of this pandemic.

The length of each phase can vary depending, in part, on the public health response.