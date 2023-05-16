WATCH: Graduation 2023

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to celebrate the class of 2023 and their hard-earned accomplishments.

Bulloch County Schools

WSAV will be livestreaming all three graduation ceremonies for Bulloch County Schools, starting with Portal High School on Friday at 7:30 p.m. from the Portal Athletic Complex.

You can watch live on this page.

Statesboro High School’s graduation will follow on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Womack Field.

The next day, Southeast Bulloch High School students will graduate at 7:30 p.m. on Fred Shaver Field.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will hold 2023 commencement exercises at the Enmarket Arena starting on Monday, May 22.

All ceremonies will be streamed live on the SCCPSS Communications YouTube page. Visit this link to watch.

The schedule is as follows:

New Hampstead – Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m.

Groves – Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m.

Jenkins – Monday, May 22, at 5 p.m.

Savannah Arts – Tuesday, May 23, at 9 a.m.

Beach – Tuesday, May 23, at 1 p.m.

Islands – Tuesday, May 23, at 5 p.m.

Windsor Forest – Wednesday, May 24, at 9 a.m.

Woodville Tompkins – Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m.

Johnson – Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m.

School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High – Thursday, May 25, at 9 a.m.

Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy – Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m.

Savannah Early College High School – Thursday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

Richmond Hill High School

Richmond Hill High School will hold commencement ceremonies from Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick on Saturday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m.

The graduation will be livestreamed for free at this link, though you will need to create an account to access the link.