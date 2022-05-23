WATCH: 2022 Bulloch County Schools graduation ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to celebrate the class of 2022 and their hard-earned accomplishments.

WSAV will be streaming all three graduation ceremonies for Bulloch County Schools live on this page. Replays will be available shortly after the events have concluded.

The schedule is as follows:

Portal Middle High School – Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. – PMHS Athletic Complex

Statesboro High School – Wednesday at 7 p.m. – Womack Field

Southeast Bulloch High School – Thursday at 7:30 p.m. – Fred Shaver Field

According to the district, this year’s valedictorians are Evy Shen (Statesboro High), Katlyn Brantley (Southeast Bulloch High) and Abigail Elizabeth Scarborough (Portal High).

Salutatorians this year are Minju Kim (Statesboro High), Anna Clifton (Southeast Bulloch High) and Jenna Lynn Goodson (Portal High).

Congratulations, graduates!