Watch Live: 2021 graduation ceremonies for SCCPSS, Bulloch County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to celebrate the class of 2021 and the hard-earned accomplishments they’ve been working toward all year.
Last year, the pandemic forced schools to cancel ceremonies or find alternatives, but in-person celebrations are back with safety precautions in place.
For family and friends who are unable to attend, WSAV will be streaming graduation ceremonies for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) and Bulloch County Schools live on this page. Take a look at the full schedule below.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System:
Graduation ceremonies will take place at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. SCCPSS will also be holding a special multi-school ceremony for the class of 2020 to round out the week of celebrations.
- Monday, May 17
- 9 a.m. New Hampstead
- 2 p.m. Jenkins
- Tuesday, May 18
- 9 a.m. Windsor Forest
- 1 p.m. School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High
- 5 p.m. Savannah Arts Academy
- Wednesday, May 19
- 9 a.m. Islands High School
- 1 p.m. Groves High School
- Thursday, May 20
- 9 a.m. Beach High School
- 1 p.m. Woodville-Tompkins High School
- 5 p.m. Early College
- Friday, May 21
- 9 a.m. 2020 Multi-School Rainbow Ceremony
Bulloch County Schools:
- Tuesday, May 25
- 7 p.m. Portal Middle High School
- Portal Athletic Complex in Portal
- Tuesday, May 26
- 7 p.m. Statesboro High School
- Womack Field in Statesboro
- Thursday, May 27
- 7 p.m. Southeast Bulloch High School
- Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet