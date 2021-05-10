Watch Live: 2021 graduation ceremonies for SCCPSS, Bulloch County

photo: Pixabay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to celebrate the class of 2021 and the hard-earned accomplishments they’ve been working toward all year.

Last year, the pandemic forced schools to cancel ceremonies or find alternatives, but in-person celebrations are back with safety precautions in place.

For family and friends who are unable to attend, WSAV will be streaming graduation ceremonies for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) and Bulloch County Schools live on this page. Take a look at the full schedule below.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System:

Graduation ceremonies will take place at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. SCCPSS will also be holding a special multi-school ceremony for the class of 2020 to round out the week of celebrations.

Monday, May 17 9 a.m. New Hampstead 2 p.m. Jenkins

Tuesday, May 18 9 a.m. Windsor Forest 1 p.m. School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High 5 p.m. Savannah Arts Academy

Wednesday, May 19 9 a.m. Islands High School 1 p.m. Groves High School

Thursday, May 20 9 a.m. Beach High School 1 p.m. Woodville-Tompkins High School 5 p.m. Early College

Friday, May 21 9 a.m. 2020 Multi-School Rainbow Ceremony



Bulloch County Schools: