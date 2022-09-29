Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.

The debate will be anchored by WSAV-TV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and WAGA-TV’s Buck Lanford, who will pose questions to the candidates about issues that are important to Georgia voters.

The one-hour debate will be made available to more than 10 million viewers across Georgia and will air on five Nexstar television stations serving the state. The debate also will air on partner stations serving viewers in Georgia including WAGA-TV (FOX) in Atlanta. Viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station. The debate will be simulcast on the Georgia News Network and WSB AM in Atlanta.

Station Network Market WSAV-TV NBC Savannah GA WRBL-TV CBS Columbus GA WJBF-TV ABC Augusta GA WSPA-TV 7.2 CW Spartanburg SC WDHN–TV ABC Dothan AL WAGA-TV FOX Atlanta GA WGXA-TV ABC Macon GA WFXH-TV FOX Savannah GA WTVC-TV NBC Chattanooga TN WTWC-TV NBC Tallahassee FL WFXL-TV FOX Albany GA

You’re invited to join the conversation about this event on Twitter using the hashtag #GASenDebate.

The election for Georgia Senate will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday October 11th. To register to vote, and find out more regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/