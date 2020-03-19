WEDNESDAY: 198 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – State and local health officials have released the latest update on the new coronavirus in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) updates the numbers at noon online every day. News 3 is also working to confirm cases released between those updates.

In total, there are now nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. Last Tuesday, there were 146 total confirmed cases.

Deaths linked to coronavirus: 4

Patient treated by Emory Healthcare; no additional details immediately released

42-year-old woman; treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany; existing medical conditions

69-year-old woman; treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany; existing medical conditions

67-year-old man; hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone in Marrietta; tested positive on March 7; underlying medical conditions

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 198

Fulton County- 49

Cobb County- 28

Bartow County- 19

DeKalb County- 18

Cherokee County- 9

Fayette County- 8

Gwinnett County- 7

Dougherty County- 7

Clayton County- 6

Floyd County- 6

Lowndes County- 5

Clarke County- 5

Gordon County- 3

Newton County- 3

Hall County- 3

Coweta County- 3

Paulding County- 3

Troop County- 2

Henry County- 2

Lee County- 2

Forsyth County- 2

Columbia County- 1

Houston County- 1

Richmond County- 1

Whitfield County- 1

Polk County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Barrow County- 1

Glynn County-1

According to the Wednesday afternoon report by DPH, 39% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 43% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17. The state reported 16% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 46% of confirmed cases are in females, and 54% are in males.