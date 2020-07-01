Storm Team 3: Daily forecast

HERE IS YOUR STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST KYLE DENNIS…

EXCESSIVE HEAT WILL BACK OFF AS AFTERNOON STORM CHANCES INCREASE

TODAY: Still very hot with westerly winds and scattered thunderstorms developing late enough to allow us to still heat up into the mid and upper 90s. Any late-day storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rain and vivid lightning.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms wind down overnight. Staying partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be a little closer to normal in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Not a washout but scattered showers and storms will remain possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Staying unsettled with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the event of severe weather, stay tuned to STORM TEAM 3. If you have a storm report, weather video or a weather picture please send it to pics@wsav.com.