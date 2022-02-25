Continuing coverage: Food insecurity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feeding America has projected that one in eight people will experience food insecurity.
Officials believe many who were already at risk of food insecurity before the pandemic are now facing greater hardship. And it will likely take time for many to recover.
Explore the latest articles below and find resources available to you and your neighbors.
Local food banks, pantries, giveaways
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has a new location coming
Forsyth Farmer’s Market raising money for new truck
Local organizations host first harvest to improve access to healthy foods
Local food banks seeing the impact of rising food costs
