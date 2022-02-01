Local food banks, pantries, giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local organizations want to help other community members that may be struggling with food insecurity.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 10.5 percent (13.8 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2020.

Below, you can find a list of local food banks, pantries and giveaways in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

Coastal Empire

Chatham County

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia 2501 E President St Savannah, GA Monday-Friday 7am – 3:30pm (912) 236-6750 WEBSITE



Inner City Night Shelter – Food Distribution Center 124 Arnold St Savannah, GA (912) 232-4673 WEBSITE



Masjid Jihad – Food Distribution Center 117 E 34th St Savannah, GA (912) 236-7387 WEBSITE



Old Savannah City Mission – Food Distribution Center 2414 Bull St Savannah, GA (912) 232-1979 WEBSITE



Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry 204 5th St Tybee Island, GA Every third Tuesday of the month from 10am-11am & 6pm-7pm (912) 786-9622 WEBSITE



Salvation Army in Savannah 3100 Montgomery St Savannah, GA Evening meals are served at the entrance door every evening at 5:30pm Food pantry Monday – Thursday, 9am-11am and 1pm-4pm WEBSITE



Savannah Feed the Hungry 4704 Augusta Rd Garden City, GA Monday-Friday 9am- 5pm (912) 436-7380 WEBSITE



Social Apostolate – Food Distribution Center 502 E Liberty Savannah, GA Tuesday-Friday 8am – 3pm (912) 233-1877 WEBSITE



St. James the Less Catholic Church 412 Whitefield Ave Savannah, GA Every third Saturday of the month from 10 – 11am (912) 800-9006 WEBSITE



United Way Of Of The Coastal Empire – Food Distribution Center 428 Bull St Savannah, GA (912) 651-7770 WEBSITE



Bryan County

Eleos Food Pantry – Food Distribution Center 9184 Ford Ave Richmond Hill, GA Monday 10am – 12 pm Wednesday 5pm – 8pm Friday 11am – 2pm Saturday 10am – 12pm (912) 756-2196



The Way Station – Food Distribution Center 55 Buford Cook Dr Richmond Hill, GA Thursday 9am – 12pm (912) 756-2190



United Way Bryan – Food Distribution Center 9611 Ford Ave Richmond Hill, GA (912) 459-4111 WEBSITE



Bulloch County

Acts 515 Denmark St # 500 Statesboro, GA Wednesday 9am-11am (912) 489-4588 WEBSITE



Eastern Heights Baptist Church 23805 US-80 E Statesboro, GA The second Saturday of each month 9-11am (912) 764-9151 WEBSITE



Statesboro Food Bank 400 Donnie Simmons Way Statesboro, GA Monday-Friday 11am – 3pm (912) 489-3663 WEBSITE



United Way 515 Denmark St #2300 Statesboro, GA (912) 489-8475 WEBSITE



Effingham County

Food OutReach Co-op of Effingham 711 Zitterour Dr Rincon, GA Monday-Thursday 8:30am – 4:30pm (912) 826-5300



Manna House Food Pantry 1210 Patriot Dr Rincon, GA (912) 826-2037 WEBSITE



New Hope Christian Church – Food Distribution Center 2550 Courthouse Rd Guyton, GA (912) 678-2271



Saint Boniface Outreach – Food Distribution Center 1952 GA-21 Rincon, GA Wednesday 10am – 12pm (912) 754-7473



Liberty County

Liberty County Manna House 306 Memorial Dr Hinesville, GA Monday-Saturday 9am – 12pm, 4:30pm – 5:30pm (912) 368-3660 WEBSITE



Live Oak Church of God (aka Joseph House) – Food Distribution Center 296 Live Oak Church Rd Hinesville, GA Monday-Thursday 9am – 1pm (912) 876-8769



United Way of Liberty County 301 Olive St Hinesville, GA Monday-Thursday 9am – 4pm (912) 368-4282 WEBSITE



Long County

A New Beginning Church, Inc. 2047 GA-57 Ludowici, GA Every 3rd Saturday of the month (912) 545-3141 WEBSITE



Lowcountry

Beaufort County

Bluffton Self Help 39 Sheridan Park Cir Bluffton, SC Monday & Wednesday, 10am – 6pm Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10am – 4pm (843) 757-8000 WEBSITE



Lowcountry Food Bank 1 Guess Dr Yemassee, SC (843) 589-4118 WEBSITE



Salvation Army 2505 North St Beaufort, SC (843) 524-3727 WEBSITE



Sandalwood Community Food Pantry 114 Beach City Rd Hilton Head Island, SC Tuesday & Friday, 11:30am – 1:30pm (843) 645-0935 WEBSITE



The Deep Well Project 80 Capital Dr Hilton Head Island, SC Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm (843) 785-2849 WEBSITE



United Way of the Lowcountry 1277 Ribaut Rd Beaufort, SC (843) 982-3040 WEBSITE



Hampton County

Lowcountry Food Bank 1 Guess Dr Yemassee, SC (843) 589-4118 WEBSITE



Jasper County

Agape Family Life Center 855 S Okatie Hwy Hardeeville, SC Wednesday & Saturday, 10:00am-12:00pm (843) 784-6008 WEBSITE



United Way of the Lowcountry 1509 Grays Hwy Ridgeland, SC (843) 645-6500 WEBSITE



Would you like your organization added to the page? Email digital@wsav.com.