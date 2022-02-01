Local food banks, pantries, giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local organizations want to help other community members that may be struggling with food insecurity.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 10.5 percent (13.8 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2020.
Below, you can find a list of local food banks, pantries and giveaways in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.
Coastal Empire
Chatham County
- America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
- 2501 E President St
- Savannah, GA
- Monday-Friday 7am – 3:30pm
- (912) 236-6750
- WEBSITE
- Inner City Night Shelter – Food Distribution Center
- 124 Arnold St
- Savannah, GA
- (912) 232-4673
- WEBSITE
- Masjid Jihad – Food Distribution Center
- 117 E 34th St
- Savannah, GA
- (912) 236-7387
- WEBSITE
- Old Savannah City Mission – Food Distribution Center
- 2414 Bull St
- Savannah, GA
- (912) 232-1979
- WEBSITE
- Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry
- 204 5th St
- Tybee Island, GA
- Every third Tuesday of the month from 10am-11am & 6pm-7pm
- (912) 786-9622
- WEBSITE
- Salvation Army in Savannah
- 3100 Montgomery St
- Savannah, GA
- Evening meals are served at the entrance door every evening at 5:30pm
- Food pantry
- Monday – Thursday, 9am-11am and 1pm-4pm
- WEBSITE
- Savannah Feed the Hungry
- 4704 Augusta Rd
- Garden City, GA
- Monday-Friday 9am- 5pm
- (912) 436-7380
- WEBSITE
- Social Apostolate – Food Distribution Center
- 502 E Liberty
- Savannah, GA
- Tuesday-Friday 8am – 3pm
- (912) 233-1877
- WEBSITE
- St. James the Less Catholic Church
- 412 Whitefield Ave
- Savannah, GA
- Every third Saturday of the month from 10 – 11am
- (912) 800-9006
- WEBSITE
- United Way Of Of The Coastal Empire – Food Distribution Center
- 428 Bull St
- Savannah, GA
- (912) 651-7770
- WEBSITE
Bryan County
- Eleos Food Pantry – Food Distribution Center
- 9184 Ford Ave
- Richmond Hill, GA
- Monday 10am – 12 pm
- Wednesday 5pm – 8pm
- Friday 11am – 2pm
- Saturday 10am – 12pm
- (912) 756-2196
- The Way Station – Food Distribution Center
- 55 Buford Cook Dr
- Richmond Hill, GA
- Thursday 9am – 12pm
- (912) 756-2190
- United Way Bryan – Food Distribution Center
- 9611 Ford Ave
- Richmond Hill, GA
- (912) 459-4111
- WEBSITE
Bulloch County
- Acts
- 515 Denmark St # 500
- Statesboro, GA
- Wednesday 9am-11am
- (912) 489-4588
- WEBSITE
- Eastern Heights Baptist Church
- 23805 US-80 E
- Statesboro, GA
- The second Saturday of each month 9-11am
- (912) 764-9151
- WEBSITE
- Statesboro Food Bank
- 400 Donnie Simmons Way
- Statesboro, GA
- Monday-Friday 11am – 3pm
- (912) 489-3663
- WEBSITE
- United Way
- 515 Denmark St #2300
- Statesboro, GA
- (912) 489-8475
- WEBSITE
Effingham County
- Food OutReach Co-op of Effingham
- 711 Zitterour Dr
- Rincon, GA
- Monday-Thursday 8:30am – 4:30pm
- (912) 826-5300
- Manna House Food Pantry
- 1210 Patriot Dr
- Rincon, GA
- (912) 826-2037
- WEBSITE
- New Hope Christian Church – Food Distribution Center
- 2550 Courthouse Rd
- Guyton, GA
- (912) 678-2271
- Saint Boniface Outreach – Food Distribution Center
- 1952 GA-21
- Rincon, GA
- Wednesday 10am – 12pm
- (912) 754-7473
Liberty County
- Liberty County Manna House
- 306 Memorial Dr
- Hinesville, GA
- Monday-Saturday 9am – 12pm, 4:30pm – 5:30pm
- (912) 368-3660
- WEBSITE
- Live Oak Church of God (aka Joseph House) – Food Distribution Center
- 296 Live Oak Church Rd
- Hinesville, GA
- Monday-Thursday 9am – 1pm
- (912) 876-8769
- United Way of Liberty County
- 301 Olive St
- Hinesville, GA
- Monday-Thursday 9am – 4pm
- (912) 368-4282
- WEBSITE
Long County
- A New Beginning Church, Inc.
- 2047 GA-57
- Ludowici, GA
- Every 3rd Saturday of the month
- (912) 545-3141
- WEBSITE
Lowcountry
Beaufort County
- Bluffton Self Help
- 39 Sheridan Park Cir
- Bluffton, SC
- Monday & Wednesday, 10am – 6pm
- Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10am – 4pm
- (843) 757-8000
- WEBSITE
- Lowcountry Food Bank
- 1 Guess Dr
- Yemassee, SC
- (843) 589-4118
- WEBSITE
- Salvation Army
- 2505 North St
- Beaufort, SC
- (843) 524-3727
- WEBSITE
- Sandalwood Community Food Pantry
- 114 Beach City Rd
- Hilton Head Island, SC
- Tuesday & Friday, 11:30am – 1:30pm
- (843) 645-0935
- WEBSITE
- The Deep Well Project
- 80 Capital Dr
- Hilton Head Island, SC
- Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm
- (843) 785-2849
- WEBSITE
- United Way of the Lowcountry
- 1277 Ribaut Rd
- Beaufort, SC
- (843) 982-3040
- WEBSITE
Hampton County
- Lowcountry Food Bank
- 1 Guess Dr
- Yemassee, SC
- (843) 589-4118
- WEBSITE
Jasper County
- Agape Family Life Center
- 855 S Okatie Hwy
- Hardeeville, SC
- Wednesday & Saturday, 10:00am-12:00pm
- (843) 784-6008
- WEBSITE
- United Way of the Lowcountry
- 1509 Grays Hwy
- Ridgeland, SC
- (843) 645-6500
- WEBSITE
Would you like your organization added to the page? Email digital@wsav.com.