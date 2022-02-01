Local food banks, pantries, giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local organizations want to help other community members that may be struggling with food insecurity.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 10.5 percent (13.8 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2020.

Below, you can find a list of local food banks, pantries and giveaways in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

Coastal Empire

Chatham County

  • America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
  • Old Savannah City Mission – Food Distribution Center
    • 2414 Bull St
    • Savannah, GA 
    • (912) 232-1979
    • WEBSITE
  • Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry
  • Salvation Army in Savannah
    • 3100 Montgomery St
    • Savannah, GA
    • Evening meals are served at the entrance door every evening at 5:30pm
    • Food pantry
      • Monday – Thursday, 9am-11am and 1pm-4pm
    • WEBSITE
  • Savannah Feed the Hungry
    • 4704 Augusta Rd
    • Garden City, GA
      • Monday-Friday 9am- 5pm
    • (912) 436-7380
    • WEBSITE
  • Social Apostolate – Food Distribution Center
  • St. James the Less Catholic Church
  • United Way Of Of The Coastal Empire – Food Distribution Center

Bryan County

  • Eleos Food Pantry – Food Distribution Center
    • 9184 Ford Ave
    • Richmond Hill, GA
      • Monday 10am – 12 pm
      • Wednesday 5pm – 8pm
      • Friday 11am – 2pm
    • Saturday 10am – 12pm
    • (912) 756-2196
  • The Way Station – Food Distribution Center

Bulloch County

  • Eastern Heights Baptist Church

Effingham County

  • Food OutReach Co-op of Effingham 
    • 711 Zitterour Dr
    • Rincon, GA
      • Monday-Thursday 8:30am – 4:30pm
    • (912) 826-5300
  • New Hope Christian Church – Food Distribution Center
  • Saint Boniface Outreach – Food Distribution Center

Liberty County

  • Liberty County Manna House
  • Live Oak Church of God (aka Joseph House) – Food Distribution Center
    • 296 Live Oak Church Rd
    • Hinesville, GA
      • Monday-Thursday 9am – 1pm
    • (912) 876-8769

Long County

Lowcountry

Beaufort County

  • Bluffton Self Help
    • 39 Sheridan Park Cir
    • Bluffton, SC
      • Monday & Wednesday, 10am – 6pm
      • Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10am – 4pm
    • (843) 757-8000
    • WEBSITE
  • Sandalwood Community Food Pantry
  • The Deep Well Project

Hampton County

Jasper County

  • Agape Family Life Center

Would you like your organization added to the page? Email digital@wsav.com.

