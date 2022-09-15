SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health experts are warning that this year’s flu season could be the worst we’ve seen in decades and some of the biggest spreaders of the flu are school-aged kids.

“Prior to COVID, this was the number one vaccine-preventable cause of death in the United States,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick. “Most of those deaths are the elderly, but most of the vector, most of the spread is the pediatric is the child population, and we go home to our parents and grandparents and that’s how it spreads.”

That’s why local pediatricians say vaccinating children is especially important ahead of what will likely be an intense flu season.

That’s why local pediatricians say vaccinating children is especially important ahead of what will likely be an intense flu season.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick, a pediatrician with The Pediatric Associates of Savannah said data on the flu season already underway in other countries shows that it’s been particularly intense for children.

Spitalnick said Australia experienced it’s worst flu season in nearly two decades this year, with a lot of the spread happening among children.

Most school districts across Georgia rolled back COVID safety protocols to welcome kids back to the classroom this year, while it’s a positive indication that covid numbers are down, doctors warn that two years of masks and social distancing lowered our immunity to the flu.

“It’s significant because children are the vector of spread. The last two years, with our social distancing, with our masks, for good or bad reasons, it put away a lot of typical seasonal illnesses, this year we’re not having that kind of protection,” Spitalnick said. “The population’s flu immunity is going to be decreased.”

Spitalnick said protecting kids against the flu is especially important this year and with experts predicting an earlier start to the season. He said it’s never too early to check in with your pediatrician and schedule an appointment to get either the flu shot or nasal spray.