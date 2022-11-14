SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia and South Carolina are among the states seeing the highest cases of flu.

The CDC has seven states, including Georgia and South Carolina in the highest category for flu activity.

The CDC says hospitalization rates for the flu haven’t been this high this early since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic.

So far, there have been an estimated 1,300 flu deaths, including at least three children, with activity spiking over the past month.

Doctors say more people are getting sick earlier than usual, as the winter flu season usually ramps up in December or January.

It’s happening as children’s hospitals are reeling from an onslaught of young patients with the respiratory virus RSV.

Because of that, there’s concern this could put a bigger strain on health care resources.

“If you add an omicron surge to the current RSV surge, there’s no place for them. there’s no place to put another 50 kids that need to be admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease physician.

There are some things you can do to help avoid getting or spreading the flu, like washing your hands, cleaning commonly used surfaces, and getting the flu vaccine.

Today there is a walk-in flu vaccine clinic at the liberty county health department until 4:30 pm. Most insurance is accepted and there is no copay for people without insurance.

However, there may be some good news–COVID-19 cases have been trending downwards and leveled off in the last three weeks.