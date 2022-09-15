Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
84°
Savannah
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Back To School
Monkeypox
Flu
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Downloadable Hurricane Guide
2022 Storm Watch: Hurricane Special
WSAV Weather NOW App
WSAV NOW Weather
Kris’ Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Report a Closing
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Food, rent rise while gas prices remain low in Ga.
Video
Top Stories
Garden City grub worth the drive
Video
Top Stories
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
Video
How to protect your car from break-ins
Video
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
What dog handlers should know
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Recruiting Spotlight
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis
Top Stories
Georgia Southern Eagles lose WR Sam Kenerson for …
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the Week: Country Day’s Michael Grandy …
Video
Ghost Pirates release full, revised home schedule
Richmond Hill to host New Hampstead on WSAV Friday
Video
Jaguars improve in Pederson’s coaching debut but …
Features
Community Calendar
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Pay It Forward
Around Town
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Perfect Pet
Local Animal Shelters
Holiday Central
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Refine Savannah
Refine Savannah
Savannah Christian Prep School
Search
Please enter a search term.
Flu
Trending Stories
Statesboro Police searching for missing teens
Video: Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking in Florida
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway …