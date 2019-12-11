Introducing ‘Fitness and You’ with Tina Tyus-Shaw

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw is starting something new that anyone can be a part of.

Some viewers have commented about how fit she’s been looking. As she’ll tell you — it didn’t happen overnight.

Tyus-Shaw’s transformation involved hard work, healthy eating and self-motivation.

Last December, she committed to a fitness plan to shed a few pounds and improve her overall health. Her personal trainer, Greg Daniels, was by her side as she began a workout regimen that saw great results.

She’s been sharing her workouts on her Facebook and Twitter pages, and the response has been great.

“I have watched you workout and inspire women to just do it,” Jackie Miles Brown wrote. “The transformation is incredible and the smile is beautiful. Bravo.”

Tammy Stone commented: “The journey continues, so proud of you sis.”

“You inspire me!” Mia Mance said.

Tyus-Shaw says it hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.

“Getting started is the first step and sometimes the hardest,” she said. “So my message to you: press pause and pour more into you. Best to you and your fitness journey. I believe in you!”

Stay tuned for more “Fitness and You” workouts online at wsav.com/fitnessandyou. You can also follow her on Facebook and Twitter for updates.