Fitness and You with Tina: Working core and glutes

We’re halfway into January, and for those of you looking to get fit, I’m here to help.

I started working out consistently last January to drop a few pounds and improve my health.

It’s my experience that starting with simple exercises works best! Nothing too strenuous.

Today’s workout is all about strengthening your glutes and core.

With help from my trainer Greg Daniels of Iron Bodies, I’m showcasing four quick exercises to not only help improve your posture but to make sitting, standing, picking up heavy objects and climbing stairs easier.

I want to make these workouts about me and you as a team. So send me your exercise questions and I will get you answers.

Send me an e-mail at ttyus@wsav.com or connect with me on Facebook and Twitter. That’s also where I share workout updates between Fitness and You with Tina posts.

